Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Up 10.2% in January

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE ALB traded down $29.55 on Friday, reaching $256.07. 3,471,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,580. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 40.20% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 28.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.74.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

