Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABNB. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Airbnb stock opened at $139.42 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $188.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,636 shares of company stock worth $30,318,596. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

