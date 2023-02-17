Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Cut by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,783,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $280.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

