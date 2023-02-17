Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Air Lease has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Air Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Lease to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

AL stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,427. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.98, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Air Lease by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Air Lease by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

