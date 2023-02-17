Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Lowered to $62.00 at TD Securities

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.88% from the stock’s previous close.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,775,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,283. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 256.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 173,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.