Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a dividend payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,310,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,741. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AEM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

