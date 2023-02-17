Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a dividend payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.
Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance
AEM stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,310,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,741. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on AEM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
