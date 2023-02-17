Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells $40,315.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $40,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Mutch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 27th, John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $83,500.00.
Agilysys Price Performance
Shares of AGYS stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.86. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 203.25 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,387,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after buying an additional 64,115 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,669,000 after buying an additional 73,378 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after buying an additional 389,710 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on AGYS. BTIG Research increased their price target on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agilysys (AGYS)
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.