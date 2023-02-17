Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells $40,315.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $40,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Mutch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $83,500.00.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.86. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 203.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,387,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after buying an additional 64,115 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,669,000 after buying an additional 73,378 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after buying an additional 389,710 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGYS. BTIG Research increased their price target on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

