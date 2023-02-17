agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells $667,330.35 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $598,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $409,900.94.

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGL traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 1.09. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in agilon health by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

