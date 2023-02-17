Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 143,905 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Agilent Technologies worth $92,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $1,161,175.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 7,545 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $1,161,175.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,889 shares of company stock worth $29,810,061.

NYSE A opened at $148.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on A shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

