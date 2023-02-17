Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,099 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

AFL opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

