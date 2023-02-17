Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 982.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,661,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Aflac by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after buying an additional 715,304 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 58.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,792,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,737,000 after acquiring an additional 661,438 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AFL opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.