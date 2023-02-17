Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 0.3 %

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AJRD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,991,000 after buying an additional 111,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after buying an additional 715,758 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,712,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,718,000 after buying an additional 264,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,709,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,286,000 after buying an additional 175,181 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

