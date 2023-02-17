AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Rating) were up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.81. Approximately 997 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.72% of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

