AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $24.31. Approximately 816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QPX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 326,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.