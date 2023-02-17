Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Roth Capital currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AAP opened at $150.19 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $138.52 and a one year high of $231.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading

