ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ADT Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.25 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. ADT has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Transactions at ADT

Institutional Trading of ADT

In other news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth $18,754,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 66.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $28,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,765 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth $13,228,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,855,414 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

