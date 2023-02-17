Adshares Price Hits $1.15 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $41.86 million and $211,186.15 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00004766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007787 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000968 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001883 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,487,600 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.