Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,522 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28,570 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Adobe worth $182,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.67.

ADBE stock traded down $8.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $479.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

