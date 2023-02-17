Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Increased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,697 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 40,135 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $159,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $365.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $479.21.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.67.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

