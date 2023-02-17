Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ADEX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adit EdTech Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,980,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Company Profile

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.