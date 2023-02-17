Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADEVF. SEB Equities cut Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Pareto Securities upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adevinta ASA from 114.00 to 118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

