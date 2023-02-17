Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %
ADMP opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.73.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
Featured Stories
