Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

ADMP opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.73.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.