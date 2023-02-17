ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Downgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies to Neutral

Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACVA. Guggenheim reduced their target price on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.33.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,064,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $1,279,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,596.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,064,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,343,796 shares of company stock worth $11,909,674. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

