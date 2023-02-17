Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Short Interest Update

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Trading Up 0.2 %

Acushnet stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. 139,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,405. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 840.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.