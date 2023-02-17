Active Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

The Active Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 43,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 343,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Active Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

