Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.3% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Accenture by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 137,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.79 on Friday, hitting $277.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,113. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $174.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.20 and a 200-day moving average of $282.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.79.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.