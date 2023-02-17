Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $60.97 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,916.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,104 shares of company stock worth $13,584,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

