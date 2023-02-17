Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Aberdeen International shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 176,020 shares changing hands.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 19.44 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($4.39) million for the quarter.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

