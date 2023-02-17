AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.48

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

AbbVie has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. AbbVie has a payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AbbVie to earn $11.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

AbbVie stock opened at $149.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $264.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,968,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,349 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

