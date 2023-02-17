ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 218.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,011 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 913.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,342,000 after acquiring an additional 663,668 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of ABB by 3,098.9% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 644,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after acquiring an additional 624,764 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 132.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 385,742 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 21.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after buying an additional 382,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABB. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

NYSE:ABB opened at $34.01 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

