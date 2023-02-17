89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Short Interest Up 8.6% in January

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 974,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $142,563. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of 89bio
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in 89bio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in 89bio by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in 89bio by 395.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
89bio Price Performance
ETNB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 803,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,452. 89bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $706.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
