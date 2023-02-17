89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Short Interest Up 8.6% in January

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 974,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $142,563. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in 89bio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in 89bio by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in 89bio by 395.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

ETNB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 803,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,452. 89bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $706.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

