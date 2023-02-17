84,946 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Acquired by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Axalta Coating Systems comprises approximately 0.5% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXTA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 261,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,446. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $30.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

