7Pixels (7PXS) Price Reaches $3.36 on Top Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.36 or 0.00014070 BTC on exchanges. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $54.38 million and $28,782.57 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.38997741 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28,830.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

