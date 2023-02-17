68,568 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 68,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.
Insider Transactions at Gentex
Gentex Price Performance
NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30.
Gentex Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.
Gentex Company Profile
Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gentex (GNTX)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.