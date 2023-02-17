68,568 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 68,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

Gentex Price Performance

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.