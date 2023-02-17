6,321 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Bought by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMP opened at $53.71 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

