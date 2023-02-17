490,788 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 490,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,308,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,814,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,511,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,538,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
