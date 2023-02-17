490,788 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 490,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,308,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,814,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,511,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,538,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

