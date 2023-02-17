4,335 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average is $76.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

