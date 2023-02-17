4,033 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Sysco by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 137.4% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 105,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 61,126 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sysco by 11.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 573,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,578,000 after acquiring an additional 59,496 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 5.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average is $80.46.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

