3,013 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Purchased by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,688,000 after purchasing an additional 210,260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,742,000 after acquiring an additional 709,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,320,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,888,000 after acquiring an additional 155,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,813,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,382,000 after buying an additional 398,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Exact Sciences stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.70. 664,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $119,439.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.