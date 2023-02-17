2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Shares Up 6%

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.34. 471,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 699,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

TSVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $30,773.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,251.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $30,773.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,251.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $33,283.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,098.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,113 shares of company stock worth $323,226. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $53,909,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,582,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,570,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $42,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,355,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,365,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after buying an additional 598,734 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

