2,070 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,642 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,799,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,876,000 after buying an additional 180,988 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $240.34 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.06 and a 200-day moving average of $230.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

