1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock Position Lowered by ThornTree Capital Partners LP

ThornTree Capital Partners LP lessened its position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,165 shares during the period. 1stdibs.Com makes up 1.4% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ThornTree Capital Partners LP owned about 1.70% of 1stdibs.Com worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 143.1% during the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 969,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 570,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 514,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth $1,671,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 135.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 166,017 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.38. 26,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Insider Activity

About 1stdibs.Com

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 151,882 shares in the company, valued at $815,606.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 151,882 shares in the company, valued at $815,606.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $39,146.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,055 shares of company stock worth $158,414. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

