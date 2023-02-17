19,715 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000. Chubb comprises 0.9% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.45.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $210.67. The company had a trading volume of 566,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,642. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

