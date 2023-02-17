1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BCOW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

Institutional Trading of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 350,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 50,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

Featured Articles

