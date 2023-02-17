15,246 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Unity Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Unity Software by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.14. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $110.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $423,033.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 680,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $423,033.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 680,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,533 shares of company stock worth $2,403,879 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on U shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.26.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

