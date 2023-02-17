12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC cut its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,076 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent makes up 1.7% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after buying an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,415,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,925,000 after buying an additional 2,213,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after buying an additional 2,154,704 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 183,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,768. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.