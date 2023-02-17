12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $30.93 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 664,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 138,555 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up 8.6% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $30,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,440,000 after buying an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,502,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,402,000 after buying an additional 107,657 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Berry Global Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,467,000 after purchasing an additional 55,982 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.71. 74,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,266. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

