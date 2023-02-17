1,286 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in KLA by 3.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $392.83 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.