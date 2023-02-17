109,500 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 109,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.03. 4,289,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,770,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

