10,539 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,960,000 after buying an additional 889,912 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,822,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 238.5% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 319,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 549,504 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $84.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

